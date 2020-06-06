MLB Draft 2020: Do More Future Stars Come from High School or College?

0 of 6

FRANCIS SPECKER/Associated Press

Are more future MLB stars drafted out of high school or college?

It's a simple question without a simple answer, and that is precisely why the annual MLB draft is such a crapshoot.

The 2020 draft is set to take place next Wednesday and Thursday, and this year's crop of amateur talent skews college-heavy. Arizona State first baseman Spencer Torkelson, Vanderbilt center fielder Austin Martin, Texas A&M left-hander Asa Lacy, Georgia right-hander Emerson Hancock and New Mexico State infielder Nick Gonzales headline the 2020 class.

Using examples from recent history, the present and the future to build a comprehensive sample size, we set out to determine whether teams have a better chance of finding a future star by drafting a high school player or a college player.

Also included in the data is a look at how international prospects factor into the equation.

Over the next six slides, we'll lay out the data from the past, present and future for some of the top hitters and pitchers in an effort to clearly answer the high school versus college question.

Let's get to it.

A full breakdown of all the data from this article can be found this spreadsheet.