Drew Brees Says 'I Am Your Ally' in Video Apologizing for Kneeling Comments

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees issued a second apology Thursday evening for comments he made Wednesday about NFL players kneeling during the national anthem in protest against police brutality and racial injustice.

Brees uploaded an Instagram video apologizing into the camera so people could "see in my eyes how sorry I am":

"Step-by-step you will see my heart for exactly what it is and the way everyone around me sees it," the video's caption reads. "I'm sorry it has taken this long to act and to participate in a meaningful way but I am your ally in this fight."

The 41-year-old's first apology was a written statement:

Brees began receiving backlash after saying during an interview with Yahoo Finance that he "will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America":

Kneeling during the national anthem began with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016:

Brees publicly disagreed with Kaepernick's method of protest at the time.

Brees' comments Wednesday garnered condemnation from teammates, such as receiver Michael Thomas and safety Malcolm Jenkins, and athletes across sports. Some in New Orleans even criticized Brees while protesting Wednesday night:

However, Thomas and Saints running back Alvin Kamara accepted Brees' apology:

Protests were sparked across the country by the May 25 killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died while in Minneapolis police custody when since-fired officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the back of his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Chauvin was first charged May 29, but his charges were elevated from third-degree murder to second-degree murder alongside second-degree manslaughter Wednesday. The three other officers involved with Floyd's arrest were also charged with aiding and abetting Wednesday.