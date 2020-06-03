Ex-NFL TE Martellus Bennett Slams Drew Brees, White QBs, Media in Twitter Thread

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

Former NFL tight end Martellus Bennett blasted Drew Brees, white quarterbacks and racism in the NFL in a Twitter thread Wednesday night.

"Let's not being ignorant. You have a HOF QB in Drew talking about protesting the military when taking a knee," Bennett tweeted. "It's been forever long how the f--k do you still not know what your black 'brothers' are fighting for?

"You get in front of millions on your platform and give a ignorant statement f--king up the message dudes have lost their jobs fighting for. You and your friends need to take your knees off of the necks of your black teammates and stand for something," he continued.

"Because spreading the false narrative of protesting the military and s--t is exactly what you are doing," Bennett added. "Get informed. Read a f--king book."

Brees came under fire Wednesday after he doubled down on previous comments about disagreeing with players who kneel during the national anthem.

"I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country," Brees told Daniel Roberts of Yahoo Finance. "... Is everything right with our country right now? No, it's not. We still have a long way to go.

"But I think what you do by standing there and showing respect to the flag with your hand over your heart, is it shows unity. It shows that we are all in this together, we can all do better and that we are all part of the solution." The comments drew an overwhelmingly negative reaction, including from current and former teammates. "He don't know no better," Saints wideout Michael Thomas tweeted. "We don't care if you don't agree and whoever else how about that," he added. Several other white quarterbacks have posted statements regarding the death of George Floyd and to express support for anthem protests. However, few were out at the forefront making strong statements early last week during the beginning of the nationwide protests.

"Tell me one white QB that truly stands for something other than their captain America images," Bennett wrote. "Not one of them spoke up when it wasn't easy to speak up. Now they writing statements. And y'all wanna applaud them for these statements, when y'all crucified every athlete that said something by protesting in the beginning. Locking arms was always stupid. There was no risk in locking arms. It was no diff from these corporate BLM statement.

"Look in happy they're saying something.. but when they had a chance to make a big play for their black teammates and colleagues most of em remained silent, showed ignorance or didn't say anything of importance when it was really needed. Funny thing is that if the white guys I showered with, slept next to, s--tted next to, counted on etc etc would never speak up for me how could I ever expect the white folks I never spent any time with at all to do so."