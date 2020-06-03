Ultimate Tag Episode 3 Top Moments, Highlights from JJ, TJ and Derek Watt's Show

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Ultimate Tag ran rampant on Fox with its third episode, titled "Girls Just Wanna Run," on Wednesday night.

The new competition series is co-hosted by the Watt brothers: Houston Texans defensive end and three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt and Steelers fullback Derek Watt. Each episode features three men and three women competing individually with one man and one woman ultimately winning $10,000 apiece.

Not only are the contestants trying to dodge each other, but they are also tasked with evading "pro taggers" with nicknames such as Banshee, Bulldog and the Flow.

Episode 3 featured a married couple, Don and Erika. Don was joined in the male field by Alex and Blake. Erika was pitted against Melissa and Vanessa on the women's side.

The first round is called "Chase Tag," and this week's was the longest men's Chase Tag round in the show's short history. The goal is to be the last competitor standing against the pro taggers. Alex, Blake and Don all nearly made it two minutes before the Flow captured Alex's flag.

Don ultimately won the first round and joked to the Watts that he earned "one more night in the bed" by impressing Erika.

The women survived even longer, making it over four minutes before Bulldog finally caught Erika. Vanessa, a Harvard flag football player, used her background to her advantage and made it four minutes and 49 seconds—the longest chase time by any player thus far—before Banshee stole her flag.

J.J. advised Melissa to "start looking at flights" home after she only scored one point in the first round. He was right as Melissa was eliminated from the game with just two points after "Dodge Tag."

The men struggled during their Dodge Tag round. Don injured his knee by landing awkwardly on a jump, but he refused to come all the way from Florida to end his night prematurely and maintained his lead entering the third round. Alex was eliminated.

"I may have lost Ultimate Tag, but I definitely won ultimate hair," Alex said before leaving the arena.

The third round, "Revenge Tag," turns the tables and allows contestants to tag the pro taggers for points while still avoiding getting tagged. Vanessa continued to impress, but Erika beat her time by two seconds to draw within two points of the lead entering the final "Showdown" round.

Erika kept her momentum, but Vanessa prevailed, winning the $10,000 by running the final round a mere second quicker.

Blake and Don were tied entering Showdown, but Blake injured his Achilles tendon during his run and was disqualified. Don was crowned champion and will use his money to take Erika on a honeymoon.