Terrell Owens: Vic Fangio Should Be Drug Tested After Comments on Racism in NFL

Terrell Owens responded to comments made by Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio about racism not being an issue in the NFL.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Fangio said problems of racial discrimination are "minimal" in the league: "I don't see racism at all in the NFL, I don't see discrimination in the NFL."

Owens wrote on Twitter that Fangio "NEEDS TO BE DRUG TESTED" for his statement:

