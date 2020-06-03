Terrell Owens: Vic Fangio Should Be Drug Tested After Comments on Racism in NFL

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 3, 2020

Former wide receiver Terrell Owens delivers his Pro Football Hall of Fame speech on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Chattanooga, Tenn. Instead of speaking at the Hall of Fame festivities in Canton, Ohio, Owens celebrated his induction at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where he played football and basketball and ran track. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Terrell Owens responded to comments made by Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio about racism not being an issue in the NFL

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Fangio said problems of racial discrimination are "minimal" in the league: "I don't see racism at all in the NFL, I don't see discrimination in the NFL." 

Owens wrote on Twitter that Fangio "NEEDS TO BE DRUG TESTED" for his statement:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

  

