Texans' Deshaun Watson Attends March for George Floyd in Houston

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson attended a march and rally on Tuesday in honor of George Floyd, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle:

The Houston rally occurred eight days after Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed in Minneapolis police custody.

Derek Chauvin, a white officer, was seen pressing his knee into Floyd's neck for over eight minutes, per Scottie Andrew of CNN.com. He has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Per Jasper Scherer of the Houston Chronicle, the event organizers estimated that a crowd of 60,000 came out to protest alongside Floyd's family, who were in attendance and led a march to City Hall.

Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congressman Al Green and members of Floyd's family, among others, spoke to the crowd.

Watson had a place on stage alongside Turner and Floyd's family, per Marc Berman of Fox 26.

"The rally at City Hall reflected the diversity of Houston with people from all races, religions and backgrounds standing together in the name of justice," Michelle Homer of KHOU wrote while covering the rally. "Police officers knelt in a show of solidarity at Discovery Green. Others joined protesters in prayer during the march."