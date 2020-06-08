7 NFL Players Entering Make-or-Break Seasons in 2020

7 NFL Players Entering Make-or-Break Seasons in 2020June 8, 2020
Every year, NFL players face added pressure for a variety of reasons. Some of them need a strong season to maximize their earning potential on the free-agent market, while others have to prove they can hold down starting positions.
A veteran may not have produced enough to factor into the team's long-term plans, but he can change the minds of general managers and coaches with one highly productive season.
As we examine seven players going into make-or-break campaigns, several 2017 draftees come up in the discussion—all of them headed into contract years. They can increase their 2021 market value and show their current teams why they are worth keeping. In addition, two veterans find themselves at a crossroads in the latter stages of their careers.
QB Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears declined quarterback Mitchell Trubisky's fifth-year option. This doesn't mean the team will move on from him, but that's a notable decision on the No. 2 overall pick from the 2017 draft.
After three terms, Trubisky could lose his starting job to Nick Foles, whom the club acquired via trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason. Thus far, head coach Matt Nagy thinks the incumbent starter has handled his forthcoming quarterback battle with the right mindset.
"[Trubisky] has been really, really good in the fact that he's taken this head-on," he said on Good Morning Football (h/t NFL.com's Kevin Patra). "He's accepted it. He understands it. We're all so competitive, but we're human, too. There is a realness to the fact that 'OK, you're going to bring somebody else in here and have me compete' initially it's probably a shock. But then after that, it's like, 'Let's go.'"
If Trubisky puts together a solid campaign, the Bears may retain him on a short-term deal.
Chicago is on the hook for $21 million in dead cap for the remaining three years of Foles' contract, so Trubisky could be on a short leash with a high-priced backup on the roster.
Trubisky's 2020 performance could also determine whether he's able to land a starting job with a new team in 2021.
QB Tyrod Taylor, Los Angeles Chargers
Tyrod Taylor had a 22-20 record as a starter for the Buffalo Bills and led them to the playoffs during the 2017 season. Still, the AFC East club traded him to the Cleveland Browns for a third-round pick in the following offseason.
In Cleveland, Taylor had little chance to hold command of the huddle for a long period with Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick from the 2018 draft, poised to take over at some point. He faces a similar scenario with Justin Herbert, who's this year's No. 6 overall selection and projects as the Los Angeles Chargers' quarterback of the future.
As a 2011 sixth-round pick who's started in 46 contests through nine seasons, Taylor will play with a chip on his shoulder.
"All I can do is show 'em with the next opportunity that they shouldn't have slept on me," Taylor said, per Bleacher Report's Tyler Dunne. "I'm definitely motivated more than ever. I'm motivated because I'm able to show my teammates and my coaches what I'm capable of doing."
Going into his age-31 term on the final year of his deal, Taylor has a shot to show the Chargers or another team he's a starting-caliber signal-caller. While Los Angeles may be inclined to move forward with Herbert beyond the 2020 campaign, the veteran quarterback can extend his pro career in a lead role with another team if he has a strong season.
RB Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars
Despite accumulating a career-high 1,674 yards from scrimmage during the 2019 term, Leonard Fournette has an uncertain future with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Jaguars discussed Fournette in trade talks, though general manager David Caldwell downplayed the nature of those exchanges on the Pro Football Talk PM podcast with Mike Florio (h/t ESPN's Michael DiRocco).
"There were just some minor discussions with that but nothing substantial throughout the draft or prior to the draft," Caldwell said. "I think the mindset is that we're going to go forward with Leonard on the team. I had a good talk with him on Friday. I know Coach [Doug] Marrone has had some discussion with him."
Days after the draft, the Jaguars declined Fournette's fifth-year option. The LSU product needs to replicate or top his 2019 performance before concerns about his shelf life become more pronounced.
If Fournette takes a step back, he may have to settle for a one-year prove-it contract next offseason going into his age-26 term. The 6'0", 228-pound ball-carrier should view the 2020 season as an open audition for 31 other clubs.
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers
Is JuJu Smith-Schuster a No. 1 or 2 wide receiver? He can answer that question in the upcoming campaign.
Through his first two seasons, Smith-Schuster had the benefit of lining up across from four-time All-Pro Antonio Brown, who drew double-teams downfield. In 2018, the USC product made the Pro Bowl, logging 1,426 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.
Last offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers traded Brown to the Las Vegas Raiders. Smith-Schuster talked about the pressure to perform without the elite wide receiver alongside him, per Triblive.com's Kevin Gorman.
"It was very important," Smith-Schuster said in August. "Obviously, it was all eyes on me. The biggest questions: How are the Steelers going to be without two great players that we used to have? How is JuJu going to do without AB?”
Smith-Schuster didn't have an opportunity to showcase his full potential in a lead role. He battled toe, knee and head (concussion) injuries. On top of that, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger suffered a season-ending elbow injury two games into the 2019 campaign.
In 12 appearances, Smith-Schuster finished with 42 receptions for 552 yards and three touchdowns. Obviously, the drop-off between Roethlisberger and backups Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges factored into the wideout's subpar campaign.
In live a Q&A with fans, Ed Bouchette of The Athletic responded "not likely" to a question about Smith-Schuster's future with the Steelers beyond 2020. On an expiring contract, the 23-year-old has an opportunity to increase his 2021 market value and command a lucrative deal as one of the top players at his position.
DE Takkarist McKinley, Atlanta Falcons
Initially, Takkarist McKinley made a solid impact on the edge, logging 13 sacks through his first two seasons, but his production dipped in 2019.
McKinley registered 3.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss as a starter in 13 out of 14 games, which likely factored into the Atlanta Falcons' crucial decision on his contract. The team issued a message that puts the defensive end's situation into perspective.
"We have decided to not move forward with a fifth-year option for Takk and at this time are taking a wait-and-see approach in terms of future contracts," the team wrote. "Takk has shown the ability to produce at a high level and we look forward to his production in 2020."
McKinley could play his way on to Atlanta's 2021 roster, though he'll probably need to top his previous numbers and become a more consistent pass-rushing threat. The defensive end made note of the Falcons' decision via Twitter and subsequently deactivated his account.
Going into the 2020 term, McKinley needs to focus his energy on a breakout year. If Atlanta doesn't have the financial resources to re-sign him, another team will certainly roll the dice on him because of his draft pedigree (2017 first-round pick).
LB Jarrad Davis, Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions sent out mixed messages about Jarrad Davis' future with the team.
Detroit declined to exercise Davis' fifth-year option, but head coach Matt Patricia made a somewhat contradictory statement, per MLive.com's Kyle Meinke.
"I think JD is a cornerstone of what we're trying to do, and he's in those big-picture plans of where we're trying to go," Patricia said.
Usually, teams exercise a young foundational player's fifth-year clause.
With that said, Davis has experienced his ups and downs. He's a solid downhill thumper with 259 tackles, 18 for loss and 10 sacks in his career. On the flip side, the 6'1", 245-pound linebacker has been a liability in pass coverage. He allowed a 78.4 percent completion rate and a 116.6 passer rating when targeted in 2019.
With an increasing number of tight ends involved in aerial attacks, Davis will have limited playmaking value until he's able to make an impact in obvious passing scenarios and third downs. The Lions would probably like to see him improve in that area. If he doesn't, they can try to negotiate a lesser deal or move on from him.
CB Lamarcus Joyner, Las Vegas Raiders
Lamarcus Joyner had his most impactful season at free safety with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017, logging nine pass breakups and three interceptions. He signed a four-year, $42 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders last offseason and moved to the slot cornerback spot.
Joyner didn't play up to his new contract, recording just three pass breakups and allowing a 69.4 percent completion rate, 541 yards and four touchdowns in coverage.
According to Raiders defensive backs coach Jim O'Neil (h/t Silver And Black Today), the team will cross-train Joyner at safety (starting at the 35:09 mark).
At least initially, Joyner will have to show improvement in the slot with Johnathan Abram and Damarious Randall set to start at safety. He'll also face some pressure from rookie fourth-rounder Amik Robertson, who will likely play the same position at 5'8", 187 pounds.
If Joyner struggles through the 2020 campaign, the Raiders can release him and save $8.7 million in 2021, per Over the Cap, opening Robertson's pathway to a prominent role. Being cut could also make it difficult for the versatile defensive back to earn another lucrative contract as a cornerback. He would likely have to settle for a modest deal relative to safeties.