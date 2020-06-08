7 NFL Players Entering Make-or-Break Seasons in 2020

1 of 7

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears declined quarterback Mitchell Trubisky's fifth-year option. This doesn't mean the team will move on from him, but that's a notable decision on the No. 2 overall pick from the 2017 draft.

After three terms, Trubisky could lose his starting job to Nick Foles, whom the club acquired via trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason. Thus far, head coach Matt Nagy thinks the incumbent starter has handled his forthcoming quarterback battle with the right mindset.

"[Trubisky] has been really, really good in the fact that he's taken this head-on," he said on Good Morning Football (h/t NFL.com's Kevin Patra). "He's accepted it. He understands it. We're all so competitive, but we're human, too. There is a realness to the fact that 'OK, you're going to bring somebody else in here and have me compete' initially it's probably a shock. But then after that, it's like, 'Let's go.'"

If Trubisky puts together a solid campaign, the Bears may retain him on a short-term deal.

Chicago is on the hook for $21 million in dead cap for the remaining three years of Foles' contract, so Trubisky could be on a short leash with a high-priced backup on the roster.

Trubisky's 2020 performance could also determine whether he's able to land a starting job with a new team in 2021.