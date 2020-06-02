NFL Tells Teams They Must Hold Training Camps at Team Facilities Amid Pandemic

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 2, 2020

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2020 file photo NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a news conference in Miami. The NFL has set protocols for reopening team facilities and has told the 32 teams to have them in place by May 15. In a memo sent by Goodell and obtained Wednesday, May 6, 2020 by The Associated Press, several phases of the protocols were laid out. The first phase would involve a limited number of non-player personnel, initially 50 percent of the non-player employees (up to a total of 75) on any single day, being approved to be at the facility. But state or local regulations could require a lower number. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, file)
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The NFL will require teams to remain at their home headquarters for training camp as the league continues to look for ways to limit exposure because of the coronavirus pandemic.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the league mandate, which runs contrary to normal seasons when many teams travel for camp. 

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

