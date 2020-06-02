NFL Tells Teams They Must Hold Training Camps at Team Facilities Amid Pandemic

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The NFL will require teams to remain at their home headquarters for training camp as the league continues to look for ways to limit exposure because of the coronavirus pandemic.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the league mandate, which runs contrary to normal seasons when many teams travel for camp.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

