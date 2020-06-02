Myles Garrett Says He Will 'Take Care of Anything' for David McAtee's Family

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is committed to helping the family of David McAtee, a Louisville business owner who was shot and killed by Louisville officers Monday during protests seeking justice for Breonna Taylor and George Floyd:

Katie Crews and Austin Allen have been placed on administrative leave by the Louisville Metro Police Department, while Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer fired police chief Steve Conrad (h/t WKYT).

While attempting to disperse a crowd, shots rang out. Law enforcement said the shots were fired at them and returned fire hitting McAtee, who owned YaYa's BBQ. Conrad was fired after Fischer discovered officers did not have their body cameras on.

"Anybody wanted something, he gave it to them," McAtee's mother, Odessa Riley, told The Daily Beast's Michael Daly. "He extended his good will to those who are sworn to be our protectors. He fed the police for free."

Daly relayed that McAtee was cooking at his outdoor stand, as he has been doing for years, when the protests turned violent.

Breonna Taylor was an EMT who was killed in March when she was shot eight times by Louisville police who were executing a search warrant on her home. In a wrongful death lawsuit, Taylor's family said police did not announce themselves before entering her home by force. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Taylor, believed the police were intruders and called 911 before allegedly firing at them.

George Floyd was a 46-year-old unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis police custody May 25. Since-fired officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds before he died at a nearby hospital. An independent autopsy released Monday linked Chauvin's kneeling to Floyd's death:

The killings of Taylor and Floyd have helped spark protests across the country demanding an end to police brutality and racial injustice.

Garrett had previously spoken out about Floyd's death and the aftermath:

The Browns also released a statement:

No officers have been charged in Taylor's killing and the FBI is currently investigating the shooting.

Chauvin has been charged in Floyd's killing, but three other officers involved in the arrest remain uncharged.

McAtee's death is under investigation by Louisville's FBI bureau, Kentucky State Police and U.S. Attorney's Office.