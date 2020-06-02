Eric Reid on 49ers' Blackout Tuesday Tweet: 'Think You Meant Blackball Tuesday'

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Former San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid took exception to the team taking part in the "Blackout Tuesday" movement on Twitter.

Reid responded to the Niners' tweet with a message to the organization:

Reid's tweet comes one day after he also criticized 49ers CEO Jed York, saying "Nobody wants your money Jed" after York pledged to donate $1 million to organizations committed to creating change.

In a separate exchange with Torrey Smith, who played alongside Reid and Colin Kaepernick with San Francisco during the 2016 season, the two disagreed on how York handled Reid and Kaepernick protesting during the national anthem:

Kaepernick and then Reid were the first two NFL players to take a knee during the national anthem in 2016 to protest racial injustice and police violence.

Even while Kaepernick opted out of his deal with the 49ers in March 2017 and has remained a free agent for the past three years, Reid continued to protest before games.

Kaepernick and Reid filed grievances in 2017 and 2018, respectively, alleging that the NFL and owners had colluded to keep them out of the league because of their protests. Both players settled their grievances in February 2019.

Reid is currently a free agent after spending the past two seasons with the Carolina Panthers. He played five seasons with the 49ers from 2013-17.