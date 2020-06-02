Vikings' Eric Kendricks: NFL's Statement on Racial Injustice 'Said Nothing'

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings star Eric Kendricks wants to hear more from the NFL after Roger Goodell issued a statement referencing the killing of George Floyd and ongoing protests across the country.

The league commissioner offered the NFL's "deepest condolences" to Floyd's family and others who were victims of police brutality. Goodell added he and league "recognize the power of our platform" and "embrace that responsibility and are committed to continuing the important work to address these systemic issues together with our players, clubs and partners."

The first-team All-Pro linebacker responded Tuesday by saying the statement "said nothing":

Four Minneapolis police officers reported to an alleged forgery in progress May 25. They saw Floyd, who matched a description of the suspect, sitting in his car and removed him from the vehicle. A video of the encounter showed one officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes despite Floyd indicating he was struggling to breathe.

Floyd died at a local hospital, and prosecutors charged Chauvin with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began protesting against police brutality and systemic racism in 2016, first by sitting and then kneeling during the national anthem. Speaking with NFL Network's Steve Wyche, Kaepernick said he "[was] not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color."

Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the 49ers after the 2016 season, with general manager John Lynch confirming the team planned to release him that offseason.

The 32-year-old has yet to sign another contract, with many believing NFL owners have conspired to keep him out of the league as a response to his social activism.

Kaepernick filed a grievance against owners over the alleged collusion in October 2017. Former teammate Eric Reid, who participated in the protests, filed his own grievance in May 2018.

In February 2019, they agreed to settle their claims with the NFL.

Because of Kaepernick's history, some have found the shows of solidarity by NFL teams at odds with how they operated behind the scenes.

The NFL launched a social justice initiative in December 2017 in which representatives from the league would work with law enforcement officers and community organizers "to identify meaningful ways to strengthen local communities and the greater society."

Jay-Z and his entertainment company, Roc Nation, signed on with the league in August as well "to enhance the NFL's live game experiences and to amplify the league's social justice efforts."