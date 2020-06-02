Steelers RB James Conner: 'I'm Not Playing for a Contract...I'm Playing to Win'

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers have no plans to offer James Conner a contract extension before his deal expires after the 2020 season.

Conner appears just fine with that.

"I'm not playing for a contract or playing not to get hurt. I'm playing to win, simple and plain, that's all it's about," Conner told reporters Tuesday. "I have visions of us and me being a part of Super Bowl No. 7 for this organization."

Conner is coming off a disappointing and injury-riddled 2019, rushing for 464 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games. With the Steelers offense struggling as a whole after the loss of Ben Roethlisberger, Conner and JuJu Smith-Schuster were among the NFL's most disappointing skill-position performers in 2019 after being expected to fill the shoes of Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said the team is currently planning to allow Conner's contract to expire in 2021, which could allow him to become an unrestricted free agent. Conner will make $825,000 in the final year of his deal.

"That’s the game. I want to do a lot more so I can give a lot more to this organization. ... I’ll give it all I got for one more year and see how it plays out," Conner told reporters.

The Steelers used their fourth-round pick on Maryland running back Anthony McFarland Jr., who could serve as Conner's long-term replacement. McFarland is a 5'9" speedster who rushed for 1,648 yards and 12 touchdowns during his Maryland career but has little experience as a receiver. He'll likely compete with Benny Snell and Jaylen Samuels for backup duties.

Snell was a fourth-round pick in 2019 and was second on the team in rushing (426 yards). It's possible the Steelers will look to regularly rotate their backs next season and keep them fresh.