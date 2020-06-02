Le'Veon Bell 'Hurt' by George Floyd's Killing: 'I Can't Even Find Words'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 2, 2020

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell after a practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Florham Park, N.J., Thursday, July 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell has issued a statement in the aftermath of George Floyd's killing last week. 

Bell wrote on Twitter he waited until now to speak because he's "hurt" by what happened in Minneapolis on May 25:

Floyd was killed when Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin placed his knee onto Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin and the three other police officers on the scene were subsequently fired by the Minneapolis Police Department the following day. Chauvin himself was later charged with the third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter of Floyd.

The death of Floyd, as well as the recent killings of Breonna Taylor in Louisville and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, have led to widespread protests across the country, with other countries around the world also getting involved. 

Bell's statement puts him in the company of many athletes from all sports who have also used their voice to express outrage over Floyd's killing.

