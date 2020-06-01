Rob Gronkowski Loses WWE 24/7 Title to Disguised R-Truth on Raw

Rob Gronkowski Loses WWE 24/7 Title to Disguised R-Truth on RawJune 2, 2020
R-Truth took the 24/7 title from Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski on Monday after attacking the three-time Super Bowl champion outside his home while posing as a landscaper mulching his yard.
Gronkowski and an assistant went to the tight end's Foxborough, Massachusetts, backyard to film a dance that the NFL star planned to put on TikTok. The tight end then noticed the landscaper but did not recognize him as R-Truth.
Eventually, Gronkowski figured out who it was. But by that point, it was too late. R-Truth tackled Gronkowski, and the assistant revealed a referee shirt before counting out a pin.
As the assistant noted, Gronkowski's time with WWE will hit the pause button after the former New England Patriot ends his one-year retirement and joins the Bucs.
Both Gronkowski and R-Truth hold 24/7 title records: Gronkowski is the owner of the longest-ever reign, while R-Truth is now a 36-time 24/7 champion, marking the most occasions as the champ.
Gronk initially won the 24/7 title at WrestleMania 36 after pinning his friend, Mojo Rawley.
