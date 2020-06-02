Fantasy Football 2020: Latest PPR Rankings and Sleeper QB Prospects

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

When it comes to managing a successful fantasy draft, finding value is the name of the game. This can be done in a number of ways, but identifying and drafting late sleepers is typically the best way to do it.

One position where sleepers can usually be found is at quarterback. This is because in most formats, only one QB is in the lineup at a time, and so several starting-caliber signal-callers can still be found after the first round of quarterbacks has passed.

Managers looking to add an elite quarterback like Lamar Jackson or Patrick Mahomes will have to do so early. Those willing to wait a bit can add value by addressing other positions and not getting sucked into a run at quarterback.

Mahomes, for example, has an average draft position (ADP) of 23, according to FantasyPros. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has an ADP of 91.

A manager willing to wait on Wentz could likely fill in the rest of their starting lineup before grabbing their quarterback—giving up the ceiling of Mahomes for the value of higher ceilings at other key spots.

Adding deep sleepers to the mix can further maximize value. If, say, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has a second-year breakout like Jackson had in 2019, he could be an elite fantasy starter come playoff time.

Jones has a current ADP of 115.

Here, we'll take a look at Jones and some other potential quarterback sleepers for 2020. First, though, a look at updated PPR rankings.

2020 Fantasy Top 50, PPR

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

2. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

3. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

4. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

5. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

6, Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

7. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

8. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals

9. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

10. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

11. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

12. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

13. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

14. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

15. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

16. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

17. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

18. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

19. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

21. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

22. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

23. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

24. Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals

25. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

26. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

27. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

28. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

29. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

30. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

31. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

32. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons

33. Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears

34. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

35. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

36. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

37. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

38. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

39. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins

40. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

41. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

42. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

43. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

44. D.J. Chark, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

45. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

46. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

47. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

48. Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams

49. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

50. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants

Could second-year New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones really emerge as a high-end fantasy option this season? He'll have to work on his fumbling problem—he had 18 in 2019, losing 11—but the pieces are in place for him to explode.

Drafting offensive tackle Andrew Thomas should immediately upgrade Jones' protection, as 2019 starting left tackle, Nate Solder, was responsible for five penalties and 11 sacks in 2019, according to Pro Football Focus.

New York added right tackle Cameron Fleming in free agency, and ideally, Thomas will take over for Solder early in the year.

In terms of weapons, Jones has Golden Tate, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, Evan Engram and running back Saquon Barkley—who has caught 143 passes over the last two seasons.

If Jones can cut down on the turnovers and take advantage of his supporting cast, he could be a quality fantasy starter by season's end. He's worth drafting as a bench stash or as one-half of a QB-streaming duo.

Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

For fantasy managers looking for a bounce-back candidate, there is no better target than Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. An elbow injury limited Roethlisberger to just two games in 2019, but the year before, he led the NFL with 5,129 passing yards.

Roethlisberger is a bit of a risk because he's a 38-year-old quarterback coming off of a significant elbow surgery. His upside as a fantasy QB is tremendous, though, based on past performance and supporting cast.

Roethlisberger will be throwing to the likes of James Washington, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson, Vance McDonald, Eric Ebron and rookie Chase Claypool.

Assuming Big Ben can return to pre-injury form, he should outperform his ADP of 129.

Drew Lock, QB, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock is another second-year quarterback who could emerge as a fantasy star.

In five games last season, Lock passed for 1,020 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions. Perhaps more importantly, he went 4-1 down the stretch as a starter.

Prorated over a 16-game season, Lock would be good for roughly 3,264 yards, 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. That's with his 2019 supporting cast, however, and Lock should have a better one in 2020.

The Broncos used their first- and second-round draft picks on wideouts Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, respectively. Along with budding star Courtland Sutton and second-year tight end Noah Fant, they should provide Lock with a top-tier receiving corp.

With new weapons at his disposal, Lock could quickly emerge as a high-end fantasy starter in 2020.