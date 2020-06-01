Report: Raiders' Henry Ruggs 'OK' After Suffering Injury During Friend's Move

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Las Vegas Raiders rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is OK after suffering a wound of an undisclosed nature while helping a friend move, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

"New Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs was involved in an off-the-field accident helping a friend move," Rapoport reported. "I’m told 'he’s OK' and while he was apparently cut or received a puncture, the wound is not serious."

The Raiders issued a statement earlier Monday on the matter, per The Athletic's Vic Tafur.

"The Raiders are aware of a report regarding an off-field injury to Henry Ruggs III. Respecting Henry’s right to medical privacy, the team will not be commenting on the report."

Tafur further clarified that the report was "an item on a SEC fansite message board" that he had been attempting to verify.

Las Vegas took the former Alabama star 12th overall in the 2020 NFL draft.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.