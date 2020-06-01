Patrick Mahomes: 'Senseless Murders' Like George Floyd 'Cannot Continue' in USA

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes posted a statement Monday on the "senseless murders" of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, saying he hopes society can begin to be more like football locker rooms.

Mahomes tweeted:

"First, I send prayers to the family of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. As I have watched everything that has happened over the last week and even before then, I have tried to put my feelings into words. As a kid who was born with a black dad and white mom, I have been blessed to be accepted for who I am my entire life, but that isn't the case for everyone.

"The senseless murders that we have witnessed are wrong and cannot continue in our country. All I can think about is how I grew up in a locker room where people from every race, every background, and every community came together and became brothers to accomplish a single goal. I hope that our country can learn from the injustices we have witnessed to become more like a locker room where everyone is accepted. Let's be the world where my little sister, generations to come, and even my future kids will grow up never having to experience these tragedies and instead love each other unconditionally!"

Mahomes is one of several NFL stars who have spoken out in recent days as protests spread nationwide after Floyd, a black man, died in police custody last week in Minneapolis. Officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with the third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter of Floyd, charges that came after days of protests that turned violent.

The demonstrations that began in Minneapolis spread across the country over the weekend. While most were peaceful, several turned destructive, with businesses being set on fire and looted. Police were also shown to use excessive force to deal with protests in a number of cities; two Atlanta officers were fired for their actions Sunday, per Amir Vera of CNN.

The NFL released a statement over the weekend saying there is need for "urgent action" and vowing to use its platform for social justice causes.