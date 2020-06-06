5 NFL Players Who Would Be Better Off on New Teams

5 NFL Players Who Would Be Better Off on New TeamsJune 6, 2020
Good situations can turn sour, and some fits didn't make sense in the first place.
We just saw Tom Brady pack his bags in New England and sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so anything is possible.
Whether it's a poor match between a player and a team's scheme, a positional logjam or two sides that drift apart, sometimes star players have to move on.
Most won't say it publicly (some will), but change can benefit a player's career. We'll list five big-name veterans who need to find greener pastures to perform at their best.
QB Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers' 2020 draft class didn't put a smile on Aaron Rodgers' face. In fact, the rookie haul had the opposite effect. He talked candidly about the team's first selection, quarterback Jordan Love, during a conference call with reporters.
"The general reaction, at first, was surprise, like many people," Rodgers said. "Not gonna say that I was thrilled by the pick, necessarily. But I understand the organization is thinking not only about the present, but about the future, and I respect that."
While Rodgers accepted the reality that he'll sit in the same room with his potential successor, his Packers predecessor, Brett Favre, offered a deeper perspective.
"Aaron and I have a great relationship, and we've talked about it," Favre said on SiriusXM NFL Radio (h/t ProFootballTalk). "Obviously, he's a little disappointed. … Aaron, do you ever look around and say, 'I feel like the odd man out'? And he said, 'Yeah.'"
If Rodgers truly feels ostracized, he's probably better off with a team that will build around him than a squad that is looking toward the distant future.
The Packers didn't draft a wide receiver even though the offense needs a playmaker other than Davante Adams at the position. Free-agent signing Devin Funchess doesn't quite address the void. He's logged fewer than 45 catches in four of his five seasons.
As the Packers gear toward a run-heavy offense, Rodgers' best years may have passed him by in Green Bay. Perhaps he can perform at a high level with a better group of pass-catchers and age gracefully as a player in his 40s like Tom Brady and Drew Brees.
RB Le'Veon Bell, New York Jets
We haven't seen Le'Veon Bell at his best since his All-Pro 2017 campaign.
With his patient running style, Bell couldn't find much space behind the Jets offensive line, which ranked 31st in run blocking last year, per Football Outsiders. Furthermore, he expressed frustration when asked if he received enough touches at the end of the season.
"Honestly, no. I think that's just being in a new system, with new guys up front, a new coaching staff," Bell told reporters. "I'm with a new organization. Everything kind of takes time, I understand that. That's why I've always been patient. But to be honest with you, no. I feel like when I do, I'll be back to what people are used to seeing."
The Jets selected La'Mical Perine in the fourth round of April's draft and signed Frank Gore, who led the Miami Dolphins in rush attempts (156) and yards (722) ahead of a much younger Kenyan Drake during the 2018 term under then-Miami head coach Adam Gase.
After the draft, Gase talked about taking pressure off his star tailback.
"I do think we have some guys that can help maybe lessen the load on [Bell] to where it's not all on him," he told ESPN's Rich Cimini on the Flight Deck podcast.
Based on the additions to the backfield, Bell will likely experience more frustration with his workload.
If Bell wants to rack up rushing numbers similar to his years in Pittsburgh, he'll need to sign elsewhere. With Gore and Perine in the fold, the three-time Pro Bowl running back should look for the next exit out of the Meadowlands.
WR A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals
Midway through the 2019 season, A.J. Green made a clear statement about his contract preference: He wants a long commitment.
"I'm not into a one-year," he told reporters. "Give me a long-term [contract] or just let me go."
The Bengals franchise-tagged Green with a $17.9 million tender. Cincinnati has until the July 15 deadline to sign the wideout to a new deal.
Because of Green's stance against a pay-as-you-go arrangement, one could assume he's not satisfied with his situation. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, an NFC team executive thinks the 31-year-old would like to move on.
"He'll still do well. I think he wants out of Cincinnati," the exec said. "And even 'B' receivers are getting $14 million to $15 million. I think Baltimore is a good fit for him."
Green didn't speak out against a rebuild in Cincinnati. The offense could produce some sparks with Joe Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick and 2019 Heisman Trophy winner, under center. The Bengals also selected wideout Tee Higgins in the second round. With Tyler Boyd on the books through the 2023 campaign, head coach Zac Taylor has a strong three-wide receiver set.
While that sounds intriguing, we have to consider Green's sticking point on a new deal. If the Bengals shy away from or can't come to an agreement on an extension for him, he's better off on a new team that's a playoff contender at this stage of his career.
DE Yannick Ngakoue, Jacksonville Jaguars
Yannick Ngakoue has already mentally checked out of Jacksonville. He gave his farewell to the organization via Twitter and reaffirmed that stance on ESPN's NFL Live (h/t NFL.com's Kevin Patra):
"Things come to an end, and it's time for me to move on to the next chapter of my career. And I'm forever thankful for what Jacksonville has brought to me and my family, but it's time to move on. … I really want to be part of a team that has great culture and winning is a habit. I don't want to be part of a team that losing is a norm or anything of that nature."
Jaguars general manager David Caldwell seems open to a change of heart by the defensive end.
"We'll welcome him back with open arms. Tremendous player and person," he told reporters.
Despite Caldwell's words, he's prepared the defense for Ngakoue's departure, selecting K'Lavon Chaisson in the first round of April's draft. The rookie will probably line up opposite Josh Allen on the edge.
Perhaps the Jaguars await the best deal to unload Ngakoue. The two sides will likely part ways in the coming months. At 25 years old, he's recorded at least eight sacks in each of his four seasons. The Pro Bowl pass-rusher could fill a void for a playoff contender that needs to bolster its pocket pressure.
OLB Ryan Kerrigan, Washington Redskins
Ryan Kerrigan is one of the most underrated pass-rushers in the league. Since the Washington Redskins drafted him in 2011, he's made two playoff appearances, both losses, which explains why he doesn't have more buzz as a household name with 90 sacks for his career.
The Redskins have a pair of young edge-rushers who will likely cut into Kerrigan's defensive snaps.
Last year, Washington selected Montez Sweat in the first round of the draft. In April, team brass added Chase Young with the No. 2 overall pick. Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio talked about the challenge in divvying up snaps for the group during a Zoom call with reporters.
"You're fired up for having all of these guys, but then they can't all go on the field at the same time," Del Rio said. "That is definitely one of the things that I'm going to have to navigate."
The Redskins may keep Kerrigan as a rotational defender, but he would have to make the most of his opportunities with Young in the mix.
After logging 25 quarterback pressures last season, Kerrigan could still start in a full-time position for a team that needs a capable edge-rusher with veteran savvy.