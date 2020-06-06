5 NFL Players Who Would Be Better Off on New Teams

1 of 5

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers' 2020 draft class didn't put a smile on Aaron Rodgers' face. In fact, the rookie haul had the opposite effect. He talked candidly about the team's first selection, quarterback Jordan Love, during a conference call with reporters.

"The general reaction, at first, was surprise, like many people," Rodgers said. "Not gonna say that I was thrilled by the pick, necessarily. But I understand the organization is thinking not only about the present, but about the future, and I respect that."

While Rodgers accepted the reality that he'll sit in the same room with his potential successor, his Packers predecessor, Brett Favre, offered a deeper perspective.

"Aaron and I have a great relationship, and we've talked about it," Favre said on SiriusXM NFL Radio (h/t ProFootballTalk). "Obviously, he's a little disappointed. … Aaron, do you ever look around and say, 'I feel like the odd man out'? And he said, 'Yeah.'"

If Rodgers truly feels ostracized, he's probably better off with a team that will build around him than a squad that is looking toward the distant future.

The Packers didn't draft a wide receiver even though the offense needs a playmaker other than Davante Adams at the position. Free-agent signing Devin Funchess doesn't quite address the void. He's logged fewer than 45 catches in four of his five seasons.

As the Packers gear toward a run-heavy offense, Rodgers' best years may have passed him by in Green Bay. Perhaps he can perform at a high level with a better group of pass-catchers and age gracefully as a player in his 40s like Tom Brady and Drew Brees.