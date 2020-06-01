NFL LB Brandon Marshall: 'We Tried to Do Things Peacefully' by Kneeling

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall said players who knelt during the national anthem "tried to do things peacefully" to highlight awareness toward police violence and discrimination against black people.

Marshall told TMZ Sports that he understands why some protests to the death of George Floyd have turned violent because peaceful acts of protest have not resulted in change.

"I just think that people are fed up, which is why the violence has started," Marshall said. "I would never want to see anyone get hurt, but I see why. If you could understand the timeline, if you could understand the course of events that continues to happen, it’s only natural that happens."

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested Friday on charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for his involvement in the death of Floyd. Video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck and continuing to do so after Floyd said he could not breathe circulated last week, leading to protests in Minneapolis that soon spread across the United States.

Protests in several cities became violent, with people destroying property and looting businesses. There were also a number of instances of police using excessive force. Two police officers in Atlanta were fired for using excessive force on protesters, per Amir Vera of CNN.

Many in the sports world have focused on the treatment of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick in the midst of the violent unrest. Kaepernick began protesting police violence and discrimination against people of color in 2016 by kneeling during the national anthem. He has not played in the NFL since, and he settled a lawsuit against the league last season that alleged owners colluded to blackball him because of the protests.

A number of NFL players, including Marshall, joined Kaepernick in kneeling during the anthem. Marshall said some protesters may feel the need to be violent because peaceful protests like Kaeperninck's did not result in change.

"There was a need for action in 2016 and well before that, to be honest with you," Marshall said. "There’s been an urgent action needed. But, you know, this is what happens when you just kinda drag your feet."

Marshall said he is considering kneeling during the anthem in the 2020 season. He stopped the practice when Denver police changed their excessive force policy in 2018.