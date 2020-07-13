A Way-Too-Early 2021 NFL Mock Draft: Trevor Lawrence Isn't Top QB Prospect

0 of 32

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Uncertainty continues to surround football. No one knows exactly what the NFL and college football seasons will look like this fall. However, there will assuredly be a 2021 NFL draft after the league decided to move forward with the 2020 event, albeit virtually, this spring and set a viewership record.

As such, preparation for the '21 class continues unabated.

It's going to be a hotly debated group since Clemson's Trevor Lawrence is already being billed as a generational talent, though he might not be the best quarterback at the collegiate level.

The last three No. 1 overall picks were prospects who transferred and weren't even considered first-round targets prior to their final seasons on campus. That should contextualize how the evaluation process can drastically change between now and next April.

If FBS schools meet on the gridiron this year, evaluations will evolve and may provide a few surprises. If not, last year's film provides an indicator of which prospects should already be highly regarded.

Of course, this way-too-early mock draft starts with a quarterback, but not the one many expect.

