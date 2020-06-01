NFL GM: 2-Score Leads Would Be Blown 'Just Like That' If Onside Kicks Changed

NFL GM: 2-Score Leads Would Be Blown 'Just Like That' If Onside Kicks ChangedJune 1, 2020
A proposed rule that would have given teams the option to convert a 4th-and-15 to retain possession after scoring rather than attempt an onside kick was tabled by NFL owners Thursday:
"Bottom line," an NFL general manager who said his team would vote against the rule change told NBC Sports' Peter King. "You work all game to build a two-score lead, and it's gone just like that."
"The 4th-and-15 idea is not dumb," King opined. "It just needs some work. At the very least, the clock should run on the play. I'd like to see it exhumed in some form for 2021."
Below is what owners were set to vote on:
Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero
Clubs received updated language on the proposed onside kick alternative that (as @AlbertBreer noted) clarifies it can only be used in regulation, not overtime, and is an untimed down. Also note the language on post-score penalties. Virtual meeting tomorrow. https://t.co/NWrbrazEuz
Several others expressed why they were hesitant about the potential rule, including Atlanta Falcons CEO and president Rich McKay:
Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero
Rich McKay, chair of the competition committee, says the 4th-and-15 alternative to onside kick had longest discussion today: 20-30 minutes. Confirms it was tabled. Roger Goodell asked CC to get all feedback from clubs on ways to address it and bring it back, so the CC will.
Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II told Bob Labriola of the team's official website that he deemed the rule, which "got the most discussion" of any proposal under review, to be "just a little bit too much of a gimmick."
Onside kicks were altered prior to the 2018 season when kickoff rules were changed in an effort to limit high-speed collisions, which has caused a noticeable decrease in recoveries over the last two seasons. In 2019, only eight of 63 onside attempts were successful (h/t NFL.com's Grant Gordon).
Prime Time Working Out with AB
Sanders says he's trying to get AB back in the NFL: 'Can’t wait to witness this comeback Story called A,B & See'