Report: MLBPA Proposes 114-Game Season, Salary Deferral Options for Players

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Major League Baseball received a proposal from the MLB Players Association on Sunday afternoon that included a 114-game 2020 season beginning June 30, according to The Athletic's Evan Drellich:

Jared Diamond of the Wall Street Journal expanded upon the proposed opt-out clause for players:

The 2020 MLB season was originally scheduled to begin with a March 26 Opening Day, which was suspended March 12 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.