Report: MLBPA Proposes 114-Game Season, Salary Deferral Options for Players

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIJune 1, 2020

VARIOUS CITIES, - MARCH 12: A detail of baseballs during a Grapefruit League spring training game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on March 12, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Many professional and college sports, including the MLB, are canceling or postponing their games due to the ongoing threat of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Major League Baseball received a proposal from the MLB Players Association on Sunday afternoon that included a 114-game 2020 season beginning June 30, according to The Athletic's Evan Drellich:

Jared Diamond of the Wall Street Journal expanded upon the proposed opt-out clause for players:

The 2020 MLB season was originally scheduled to begin with a March 26 Opening Day, which was suspended March 12 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.  

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

