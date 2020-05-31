Report: MLBPA Proposes 114-Game Season, Salary Deferral Options for Players

Report: MLBPA Proposes 114-Game Season, Salary Deferral Options for PlayersJune 1, 2020
Major League Baseball received a proposal from the MLB Players Association on Sunday afternoon that included a 114-game 2020 season beginning June 30, according to The Athletic's Evan Drellich:
Evan Drellich @EvanDrellich
@lindseyadler • Deferral would be ONLY if the postseason is canceled. Would apply to contracts of $10 million above (before being prorated). Payments would be in November 2021 and 2022. • Either way, players would get additional salary advance during spring training camp of $100 million.
Jared Diamond of the Wall Street Journal expanded upon the proposed opt-out clause for players:
The 2020 MLB season was originally scheduled to begin with a March 26 Opening Day, which was suspended March 12 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
