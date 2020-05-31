Nationals Minor Leaguer: Wish Owners Would Weigh Impact of Our Cut Wages

Will Newton/Getty Images

The Washington Nationals released 30 minor league players and committed $300 per week to the remaining rostered players, according to The Athletic's Brittany Ghiroli on Sunday.

"I really feel for the guys that were let go," one Nationals minor leaguer told Ghiroli. "Most of us live paycheck to paycheck at best, and in this situation, I'm not sure there is much they can do. For us lucky ones still getting help, it's bittersweet. I wish the owners really weighed how much that $100 they cut us back is saving them versus how much it helps put food on the table for us and our families."

Ghiroli added that the Nats "are the only known team to cut down to $300 [per week] for all of its minor leaguers," including Triple-A players.

Several MLB clubs have announced updates for paying their respective minor leaguers over the weekend, as relayed by ESPN's Jeff Passan:

However, bad news has emerged in the minor leagues from teams other than Washington:

Former New York Mets second-round pick Andrew Church slammed the organization after his release last week:

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher David Price will reportedly pay $1,000 to every minor leaguer in the organization's farm system.

The 2020 Minor League Baseball season was scheduled to have its Opening Day for full-season leagues April 9.