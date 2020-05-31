Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez Suggests MLB Owners Play with Non-40-Man Roster Players

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Former Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez has chimed in on the ongoing negotiations between MLB owners and the MLB Players Association to play the 2020 season during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"This year is already going to be half a season, maybe less," Gonzalez told Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times. "It's already going to be kind of awkward to get things going. People are going to get sick. We might start up and have to shut down again. I would say let's just work on what we want in the collective bargaining agreement for next year and let's just get that one right."

The five-time All-Star said: "Honestly, if I'm the owners, I would just try to have non-40-man roster play a season and give fans something to watch."

