LA Rams Release Behind-the-Scenes Video for Design Process of New Uniforms

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams released a video detailing the process of their controversial new uniforms Friday, saying the design was meant to meld the best of the past and the future together.

"They found this great balance of referencing what's beloved of the past uniforms but pushing it so it feels new and modern," Nike art director Sean Butterly said (0:40 mark).

The Rams introduced their new logo in March and introduced their new uniforms earlier this month, to polarizing responses.

Their logo was so roundly criticized that Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson spoke to management about changing it. The uniforms were better received but still got overwhelmingly negative reviews.

There are several iterations of the uniform's design process shown in the video, including a yellow jersey that was not part of the initial rollout.

At the very least, this video will give fans insight into how the uniform was created—even if it isn't particularly beloved at the moment.