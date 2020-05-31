Deion Sanders Trains with Antonio Brown: 'Can't Wait to Witness This Comeback'

Steven Senne/Associated Press

As Antonio Brown attempts to work his way back into the NFL, he's getting some help from Hall of Famer Deion Sanders:

"My son came to town to WORK!" Sanders wrote on Instagram. "On his Game,on his Life,On his Thoughts,on his Tomorrow & on ANTONIO BROWN! I Love him to life and I can’t wait to witness this comeback Story called A,B & See. I know what I know and I pray u all get to see what I know to be true about ANTONIO BROWN."

Brown played just one game in 2019 before being released by the New England Patriots. He remains an unsigned free agent.

Brown had previously posted a video of himself running routes:

John Clayton of ESPN 710 recently reported that Russell Wilson "would love" for Brown to join the Seattle Seahawks, although any move likely wouldn't come until July or August.

There have rarely been questions about the receiver's on-field ability, with seven Pro Bowl bids and four first-team All-Pro selections. He even scored a touchdown in his one game with New England last offseason.

However, he was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women and then sent threatening messages to one accuser, which were then posted on social media.

Brown was also charged with assault in April stemming from a January incident with a delivery truck driver.

The 31-year-old is still attempting a comeback to the NFL and doing what he can to stay in shape while awaiting his next opportunity.