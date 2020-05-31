Report: NFL's Kyzir White Charged with Reckless Driving, Allegedly Went 100 MPH

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyzir White has been charged with reckless driving from an incident that took place March 14, according to TMZ Sports.

The court documents state White was going 100 miles per hour on an Orange County, California, road.

In addition to reckless driving—which carries a maximum penalty of 90 days in jail—he was also cited for speeding and making an unsafe turn or lane change.

The 24-year-old entered the league as a fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft and started the first three games of his career before a knee injury ended his first season prematurely.

He bounced back in 2019, appearing in all 16 games while making seven starts. He had 40 tackles despite playing just 38 percent of defensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

The former college safety has showed plenty of upside in his short career, although he could struggle for playing time once again in 2020 after the Chargers drafted linebacker Kenneth Murray in the first round this offseason.