9 NFL Players Set to Make a Significant Impact on Their New Teams in 2020

0 of 9

Gail Burton/Associated Press

NFL general managers strike deals with top free agents or other clubs via trade with the hope that their acquisitions make immediate impacts. At times, a playoff contender or a middling team just needs an extra push to get over the hump.

Typically, changes at quarterback can affect a team's outlook for the season, though we can't forget about star wide receivers, pass-rushers and other high-performance playmakers.

This offseason, veteran signal-callers flooded the open market. Multiple NFL teams executed blockbuster trades for star players. Former first-rounders found new homes.

With those team additions in mind, along with other notable signings, we'll take a look at which players will make the biggest contributions to their new teams for the 2020 campaign.