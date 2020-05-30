NFL QB Joshua Dobbs Worked with NASA for NFLPA Externship Before SpaceX Launch

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 31, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 13: Joshua Dobbs #1 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on before the start of a game against the New Orleans Saints at TIAA Bank Field on October 13, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
James Gilbert/Getty Images

If someone ever tries to tell Joshua Dobbs that playing football isn't rocket science, the NFL quarterback will have to do his best not to laugh.

Not only is Dobbs an actual rocket scientist who graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree in aerospace engineering, but as part of an NFLPA externship with NASA, he also spent February working at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

On Saturday, the current Jacksonville Jaguar congratulated NASA and SpaceX on the first manned launch from United States soil since 2011, with two astronauts being sent to the International Space Station.

     

