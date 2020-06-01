8 Underrated NFL Players Who Can Swing Division Races in 2020

0 of 8

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Continuity often plays a pivotal role in a team's chances to win a division and make a playoff run.

The Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs serve as ideal examples. They built around the talent already on the roster until they reached the point where they were two of the NFL's best teams.

Yes, both franchises made significant moves last offseason before going on their impressive runs, but the core of their squads were built on homegrown talent, even those who aren't considered superstars.

Contending isn't just about standouts like Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes. It's also about underrated players who serve as the roster's glue.

Quite a lot must be unpacked to establish parameters to name these individuals.

First, an underrated player by our definition is someone who hasn't made a Pro Bowl or All-Pro team. Yet, said player must be capable of creating an impact large enough to potentially swing a division race. This means they must play for teams who didn't win the division last season. Also, we're not looking at players added to the roster this offseason because they weren't with the team a season ago to be underappreciated when their squad wasn't as good.

With all of that in mind, the following eight players can swing the NFL's 2020 division races.