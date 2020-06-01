4 NFL Teams Whose Super Bowl Windows Are Closing in 2020

0 of 4

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Super Bowl window is a fleeting thing in the NFL.

Some teams rarely open it enough to make it happen. Others, such as the Jacksonville Jaguars recently, have a variety of factors slam the window shut quickly.

The majority of teams to actually boast a Super Bowl window generally see it close over a handful of years. Salary-cap management, including escalating costs to keep quarterbacks and in-house free agents, and the diminishing returns of the NFL draft if a team is picking later while still winning games combine to steadily close a window.

This season, the window could slam shut on a handful of teams. Quarterback play is regressing with age, the cap outlook isn't great, and either the roster isn't getting refreshed well enough or a veteran core is fading. Perhaps the big outlier, thanks to the shocking efforts of the front office, is the Green Bay Packers, a team that reinforced the depth chart behind 36-year-old Aaron Rodgers with first-round pick Jordan Love, keeping the window open.

Otherwise, these are the NFL windows ready to close.