The NFL's Biggest Roster Question Marks and Answers During Virtual OTAs

The NFL's Biggest Roster Question Marks and Answers During Virtual OTAsJune 2, 2020
Although NFL teams haven't hit the practice field during a virtual offseason, questions about position battles, contracts and the rookie class come up in hot-topic discussions.
As the league hopes to permit coaches back into their offices, teams should operate as if the 2020 season will start on time. With that mindset, decision-makers have to tie up loose ends on the books and assess each contested position on the depth chart.
Let's take a look at a few captivating quarterback battles and check in with star players who have uncertain futures with their current teams. We'll go through seven of the biggest storylines.
Will Nick Foles Take Mitchell Trubisky's Job?
The Chicago Bears have a true competition at quarterback, as the front office made two moves that raised questions about Mitchell Trubisky's future.
First, Chicago signed Nick Foles, an eight-year veteran with a Super Bowl MVP on his resume. Secondly, the front office declined Trubisky's fifth-year option, which adds some pressure on him to perform in the upcoming campaign.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Trubisky and Foles will battle for the starting job through the preseason. Last offseason, head coach Matt Nagy sat his starters during exhibition play, a move that may have factored into the offense's disappointing 2019 term, ranking 29th in scoring.
Thus far the Bears can't speak on a front-runner without practice on the grass. Trubisky has a season of experience in the offense, but Foles worked with Nagy, who served as his quarterbacks coach in Kansas City during the 2016 term.
The Bears will open the preseason at Soldier Field against the Cleveland Browns, giving the general public its first look at one of the most intriguing quarterback battles in the league.
Answer: Mitchell Trubisky starts Week 1, but Nick Foles takes over after Week 11 bye.
What's Next for Jacksonville Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue?
In March, Yannick Ngakoue made it clear that he wants to move on from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Three months later, he's still on the roster without much buzz on the trade market.
During April's draft, general manager David Caldwell spoke on the situation and held the door open for reconciliation, per ESPN's Mike DiRocco.
"I think his options are very limited at this point in time," Caldwell said. "We'll welcome him back with open arms when he's ready to come back, and we look forward to it."
Ngakoue hasn't signed his franchise tender and wants a long-term deal worth approximately $22 million per year, according to DiRocco. The Jaguars have $20.4 million in cap space, per Over the Cap.
On the morning of the draft, The Athletic's Vic Tafur reported the Las Vegas Raiders had been "kicking the tires" on Ngakoue. The Silver and Black didn't select a prospect at the position, so perhaps the teams re-engage at some point.
According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Jaguars want a first-round pick for Ngakoue, who has racked up 37.5 sacks through four campaigns.
Answer: Jacksonville Jaguars trade Yannick Ngakoue to the Detroit Lions.
Does DT Chris Jones Have a Future with the Kansas City Chiefs?
The Kansas City Chiefs have their priorities in order, though that comes at the expense of one of their best defensive players.
The Chiefs have opened talks with quarterback Patrick Mahomes about an extension, per Sam Mellinger of the Kansas City Star. Coming off a Super Bowl victory, with a league MVP on his resume, his deal will probably reach unparalleled levels.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs have been in contact with Chris Jones without "much traction" on a new pact. Keep in mind Kansas City only has $4.9 million in cap space.
As a consistent interior pass-rusher, Jones could command close to $20 million annually. He had a breakout 2018 campaign, logging 15.5 sacks and 19 tackles for loss. The four-year pro battled a groin injury midway through last season, which cost him three games, but he still led the team in sacks (nine) and made his first Pro Bowl.
The Chiefs don't have much cash to spread around, so Mahomes' deal could make it difficult to keep Jones at a premium price. Kansas City may have to entertain sign-and-trade offers for its premier defensive tackle this summer.
Answer: Kansas City Chiefs trade Chris Jones to the Arizona Cardinals.
Will Tua Tagovailoa Start Week 1 for the Miami Dolphins?
In November, Tua Tagovailoa underwent hip surgery, which clouded his draft outlook, but the Miami Dolphins selected him with the No. 5 overall pick anyway.
To play it safe, the coaching staff could "redshirt" Tagovailoa for his pro rookie campaign, but the Dolphins have discussed a different approach, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.
"One person who spoke to the Dolphins' front office came away with the impression that while it's likely [Ryan] Fitzpatrick will begin the season as the starter, Miami isn't opposed to playing Tagovailoa as a rookie if he earns the opportunity at some point this season," Jackson wrote.
However, Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman reported that "according to every coach I've spoken to, it's a forgone conclusion that he will beat out veteran journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick and start Week 1 against the Patriots."
Tagovailoa would have to show some mobility behind an unsettled offensive line during practices. According to Football Outsiders, the Dolphins ranked 28th in pass protection in 2019. The team signed Ereck Flowers and Ted Karras to play left guard and center, respectively. Michael Deiter, Jesse Davis and rookie second-rounder Robert Hunt will battle for the starting spots on the right side.
Unless Tagovailoa looks fantastic through the preseason, he may have to wait until Fitzpatrick plays himself out of the position or the Dolphins fall out of the playoff picture.
On the other hand, Tagovailoa passed the Dolphins' medical checks before April's draft, per Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, which may encourage the team to push him for the starting spot sooner rather than later.
Answer: Tua Tagovailoa starts Week 1.
Can QB Brian Hoyer Win the Starting Job over Jarrett Stidham?
The New England Patriots' quarterback room doesn't have a big-name draw. As of right now, the coaching staff will choose between Jarrett Stidham, a second-year player with four pass attempts, and Brian Hoyer, an 11-year veteran who's started in 38 contests.
ESPN's Mike Reiss sees Stidham as the front-runner despite his inexperience, but his media colleague and NFL analyst Rob Ninkovich made a case for Hoyer (starting at the 0:49 mark).
"If you have a veteran quarterback who has been in the system, understands what to expect what an NFL season is like, you're gonna want to go with a guy who has the veteran leadership, also what it takes to be in that building. Look, when you're a second-year player, you really don't realize what a season's like as a starter. You don't understand what it's going to take, and not having an offseason does not help."
During his first stint with the Patriots (2009-11), Hoyer didn't play under offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who took the Denver Broncos' head coaching job and then served as the St. Louis Rams' play-caller before his return to New England in 2012.
Between the 2017 and 2018 terms, Hoyer completed five of eight passes for 49 yards as a backup through 10 games under McDaniels, so the experience factor within the system doesn't heavily favor the elder quarterback.
New England selected Stidham in the fourth round of the 2019 draft, so his perceived upside may factor into the team's quarterback decision for Week 1.
Answer: Jarrett Stidham starts Week 1.
Should the New York Jets Trade S Jamal Adams?
The New York Jets have experienced some tension with Jamal Adams.
According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, the Jets have been in talks with Adams about a new contract since the NFL draft, but those negotiations stalled in May, which led to a discussion that involved a potential trade.
"The Adams camp is upset, claiming the Jets are dragging their feet, sources said...the possibility of a trade came up in a conversation between the two sides, sources said, but there are conflicting accounts on how serious those talks were," Cimini wrote.
Gang Green has the cap space to absorb a new deal for their All-Pro safety, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport suggests the Jets would prefer to wait until they know the 2020 season will start on its usual schedule.
Rapoport doesn't see the Dallas Cowboys as a viable trade partner because of their fluid contract situation with quarterback Dak Prescott.
General manager Joe Douglas should listen to all possible pitches, though the Jets would be making a huge mistake if they let go of their best overall player. Adams isn't just a box safety; he provides an impact all over the field, logging 28 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, 25 pass breakups, six forced fumbles and two interceptions in three seasons.
Assuming the 2020 campaign starts as planned, the Jets will likely make a stronger push to keep Adams on a long-term deal in the near future.
Answer: New York Jets sign Jamal Adams to a long-term extension.
What's WR Alshon Jeffery's Status with the Philadelphia Eagles?
The Philadelphia Eagles have a complicated relationship with Alshon Jeffery.
In December, Jeffery underwent Lisfranc surgery. The front office exercised his 2020 option and avoided a $26.1 million dead cap charge if they chose not to do so.
According to Dave Spadaro of the team's official website, the Eagles plan to have Jeffery play a "major part" in the offense. Yet Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer painted a much different picture of the wide receiver's standing with the team.
"The Eagles would love to trade Jeffery," McLane wrote. "They tried as far back as last October before anonymous quotes criticizing Carson Wentz, the offense and the front office were attributed to him. But he is virtually untradeable considering his contract, age, relative decline, and mostly, his injury."
General manager Howie Roseman didn't comment on Jeffery's timetable for recovery. The Eagles selected Jalen Reagor in the first round of April's draft and acquired Marquise Goodwin from the San Francisco 49ers.
In more ways than one, Jeffery's 2020 outlook remains unclear. However, Philadelphia would need to find a team willing to trade for a 30-year-old wideout who's coming off a significant injury with a $15.4. million cap hit. That's a tough sell. The Eagles are probably stuck with him for another season.
Answer: Philadelphia Eagles retain Alshon Jeffery.