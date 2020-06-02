The NFL's Biggest Roster Question Marks and Answers During Virtual OTAs

4 of 7

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

In November, Tua Tagovailoa underwent hip surgery, which clouded his draft outlook, but the Miami Dolphins selected him with the No. 5 overall pick anyway.

To play it safe, the coaching staff could "redshirt" Tagovailoa for his pro rookie campaign, but the Dolphins have discussed a different approach, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

"One person who spoke to the Dolphins' front office came away with the impression that while it's likely [Ryan] Fitzpatrick will begin the season as the starter, Miami isn't opposed to playing Tagovailoa as a rookie if he earns the opportunity at some point this season," Jackson wrote.

However, Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman reported that "according to every coach I've spoken to, it's a forgone conclusion that he will beat out veteran journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick and start Week 1 against the Patriots."

Tagovailoa would have to show some mobility behind an unsettled offensive line during practices. According to Football Outsiders, the Dolphins ranked 28th in pass protection in 2019. The team signed Ereck Flowers and Ted Karras to play left guard and center, respectively. Michael Deiter, Jesse Davis and rookie second-rounder Robert Hunt will battle for the starting spots on the right side.

Unless Tagovailoa looks fantastic through the preseason, he may have to wait until Fitzpatrick plays himself out of the position or the Dolphins fall out of the playoff picture.

On the other hand, Tagovailoa passed the Dolphins' medical checks before April's draft, per Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, which may encourage the team to push him for the starting spot sooner rather than later.

Answer: Tua Tagovailoa starts Week 1.