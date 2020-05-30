Marquise Brown Beats Jamaal Charles in 2020 Madden Invitational Final

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown took home the Madden NFL 20 Invitational after defeating ex-NFL running back Jamaal Charles 62-31 in the finals Friday.

Brown defeated Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon earlier in the night in the semifinal round. Charles took down Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray to advance to the championship.

The eight-player tourney also featured Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark, New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson and ex-NFL offensive lineman Kyle Long. It was run to raise money and awareness for Feeding America, the United States' largest domestic hunger-relief organization.

Brown's offensive skills were on full display throughout the entire tournament, perhaps none more so than when he dropped 62 points in the finals (43 in the second half). He used a heavy dose of Lamar Jackson runs as well as Wildcat runs featuring himself to take down the Chiefs.

Brown had a bit more trouble the game before, as he held off a furious comeback from Mixon to win 31-28. A late interception from Ravens defensive back Anthony Averett sealed it.

The ex-Oklahoma star beat Jordan in the quarterfinals.

The Madden NFL 20 Invitational is the second tournament featuring NFL players participating in Madden for charity.

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James beat Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the Checkdown X Madden NFL 20 tournament, which was also an eight-player competition.