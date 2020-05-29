Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill Tweets He's 'Literally 1% Body Fat' amid NFL Offseason

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 29, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) in action against San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)
Doug Benc/Associated Press

Tyreek Hill appears to have made some major strides this offseason as he prepares to help the Kansas City Chiefs defend their Super Bowl title. 

The speedy wide receiver tweeted he's now at one percent body fat well before training camps are even set to open. 

Of course, Hill being at one percent body fat and being a functional athlete (much less alive) is impossible, so the receiver is seemingly hyping up his own workout routine more than anything. 

In any case, it would seem opposing cornerbacks, who are already struggling to contain the wideout, will have a tougher task next season.

Hill has been working out all on his own over the past few months. NFL team facilities have largely remained closed as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the sports world. Only in recent weeks have players and staff been allowed to return to their base of operations. 

Even still, coaches have not been permitted access to team offices as the league continues to wait until all franchises can operate under the same local guidances to avoid some teams earning a competitive advantage. 

Head coach Andy Reid and his staff may have quite a surprise when they're able to see Hill in person. 

Video Play Button

Related

    Colin Kaepernick: Campaign to Pay for Legal Defense for Arrested MN Protesters

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Colin Kaepernick: Campaign to Pay for Legal Defense for Arrested MN Protesters

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron, More Athletes Speak Out on George Floyd's Death

    NFL logo
    NFL

    LeBron, More Athletes Speak Out on George Floyd's Death

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Will It Be Edwards-Helaire, Williams or a Committee?

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    Will It Be Edwards-Helaire, Williams or a Committee?

    kansascity
    via kansascity

    These Are the Five Biggest Plays in Kansas City Sports History

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    These Are the Five Biggest Plays in Kansas City Sports History

    kansascity
    via kansascity