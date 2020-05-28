Chris Jones, Chiefs Reportedly Don't Have 'Much Traction' on New Contract

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 28, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) reacts after a play during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs reportedly aren't close to an agreement on an extension for the defensive tackle.  

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Jones continues to participate in virtual offseason activities with the team, but there has not been "much traction" on a long-term deal following the team placing the franchise tag on him. 

Kansas City has until July 15 to agree to terms with Jones in order to avoid him playing on the tag in 2020. 

      

