Hundreds of Minor League Baseball Players Reportedly Released Amid COVID-19

Hundreds of Minor League Baseball Players Reportedly Released Amid COVID-19May 28, 2020
Julio Cortez/Associated Press
Hundred of minor league baseball players were reportedly released Thursday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
He added the number could top 1,000 in the coming week:
Jeff Passan @JeffPassan
In normal years, cuts happen but not en masse like this. The fallout from the coronavirus, expected minor league contraction and the anticipated cancellation of the 2020 minor league season prompted organizations each to release dozens of players, who were being paid $400 a week.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
From MLB to Cocaine Dealer
Caught with 44 lbs of cocaine. An affair. A plane crash. A blown fortune. @ScottMillerBbl explores All-Star Esteban Loaiza’s fall ➡️