Texas Gov. Greg Abbott: Outdoor Stadiums Can Host Fans Up to 25 Percent Capacity

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

When professional sports leagues resume play in Texas, outdoor arenas will be permitted to host fans with a limited capacity.

Per ESPN's Field Yates, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced a revised order Thursday that will allow outdoor venues to hold up to 25 percent of their normal fan capacity.

Abbott previously announced May 18 that by the end of the month professional sports would be permitted to resume in the state without fans.

Per 105.3 The Fan, Abbott's new proclamation issued Thursday states, "each professional sports league that desires to reopen must first submit a plan to the Texas Department of State Health Services."

The PGA Tour already announced its first return event will be the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth from June 11-14, but that announcement noted fans wouldn't be allowed to attend.

Stadiums for the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Texas Rangers and Houston Astros all have retractable roofs. The Texans haven't opened the roof for a game at NRG Stadium since November 2014.

Professional sports leagues that can utilize Abbott's proclamation include NASCAR at Texas Motor Speedway and the MLS with FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo.