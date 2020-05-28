NFL, EA Sports Announce $1.5B Multiyear Contract Renewal for Madden NFL Games

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The NFL and its players union have agreed to a five-year extension with Electronic Arts to continue the Madden video game franchise, according to Darren Rovell of Action Network.

The deal will reportedly provide $1 billion to the NFL and $500 million to the players during this time, with another $500 million in marketing commitments.

According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, the deal will run through the 2025 season but can extend through 2026 if certain revenue thresholds are reached.

Madden was first created in 1989 and has been the exclusive NFL game since 2005.

Rival company 2K had created a competing video game franchise, with ESPN NFL 2K5 being the last before the exclusive deal effectively ended the franchise.

In March, 2K Sports announced a new multi-year partnership with the NFL for multiple video games beginning in 2021, but it was clear they would be "non-simulation football game experiences."

It leaves EA Sports as the leading NFL game, with over 130 million copies sold over its history.

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes was on the cover of last year's Madden 20 before leading his team to a Super Bowl, while Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and reigning league MVP will be on the cover this season.