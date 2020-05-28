Colin Kaepernick on George Floyd Protests: 'We Have the Right to Fight Back'

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick posted a tweet Thursday advocating for a "revolt" after four Minnesota police officers were fired for their involvement in the death of George Floyd.

"When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction," the tweet read. "The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance. We have the right to fight back! Rest in Power George Floyd"

The city of Minneapolis has been in a state of unrest since video released of police officer Derek Chauvin pinning down and choking Floyd with his knee. Floyd was shown in the video informing the arresting officers he could not breathe, but Chauvin continued to restrain Floyd with his knee. Floyd was taken to a hospital where he died.

Officers Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao assisted Chauvin in the arrest. All four officers have been fired and an investigation is ongoing, but no charges have been filed.

Several protests and riots have broken out since the video went viral on social media, and the Justice Department said Thursday it has made an investigation into Floyd's death a "top priority."

"The federal investigation will determine whether the actions by the involved former Minneapolis Police Department officers violated federal law," U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota Erica MacDonald and Rainer Drolshagen, the FBI special agent in charge of the Minneapolis field office, said in a joint statement. "It is a violation of federal law for an individual acting under color of law to willfully deprive another person of any right protected by the Constitution or laws of the United States."

Kaepernick is one of several athletes who have spoken out since Floyd's death to call for criminal charges against the officers. LeBron James posted an image of Chauvin's knee on Floyd's neck next to another photo of Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem Wednesday, with the caption "This is why."

"Do you understand NOW!!??!!?? Or is it still blurred to you??" James wrote.

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson, who had a close friendship with Floyd, vowed to get "justice" for his "twin" in an appearance on Today. Jackson said Floyd would not have advocated for the violence taking place in response to his death.

"This is not what Floyd would want. Floyd would want everybody standing together and fighting for justice, and that's it. He's not the type of person to promote violence," Jackson said.