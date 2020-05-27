Ultimate Tag Episode 2 Top Moments, Highlights from JJ, TJ and Derek Watt's Show

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The Watt brothers aren't satisfied with success on the football field.

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt and Steelers fullback Derek Watt co-host Ultimate Tag on Fox. The show debuted May 20, and it was received well:

The premise meshes playground tag with flag football. Three men and three women enter the tag arena as individual contestants tasked with evading "pro taggers" with his or her flag still attached. Every episode crowns one man and one woman winner, each of whom wins $10,000.

Episode 2, titled "Real Men Do Cry," aired Wednesday night.

The three men competing were 28-year-old Devon, 27-year-old Austin and 26-year-old Thurman.

The trio opened the episode playing "Chase Tag" against pro taggers Bulldog, La Flair and Horse. Bulldog tagged Austin in just 45 seconds. La Flair then entered the obstacle ring and eliminated Devon. Thurman was the last man standing, earning him three points, but Horse snatched his flag with one minute and 39 seconds elapsed.

The women entered next: 38-year-old Alikona, 33-year-old Erycka and 32-year-old Aisha. Pro taggers Atomic Ant, Iron Giantess and Big Deal were pitted against them.

Iron Giantess entered first, and she had trouble catching a contestant. Each woman received a bonus point for making it at least two minutes. Big Deal replaced an apparently injured Iron Giantess and tagged Alikona. Atomic Ant zoned in on Erycka and nabbed her flag, leaving Aisha, who lasted a total of four minutes and 44 seconds before Bulldog ended her run.

The next round was called "Dodge Tag," which gives contestants two minutes to score points by hitting a button as many times as possible with two pro taggers roaming in between. Thurman tallied two points to bring his total to five, while Devon scored twice and Austin three times to tie them at four overall points. However, Austin moved on over Devon in the tiebreaker.

The Iron Giantess returned for the ladies' "Dodge Tag" round:

Alikona was eliminated from the episode because she only managed to hit the button once.

In "Revenge Tag," Thurman took on The Flow. J.J. Watt dared The Flow to tag Thurman within 30 seconds, but he needed one minute and nine seconds to end Thurman's round. Austin had to beat that time against Big Deal. He tagged Big Deal to earn a bonus point and surpassed Thurman's time, eventually losing it at the 2:21 mark.

Austin leapfrogged Thurman for the lead because of his bonus point for tagging Big Deal:

Erycka overcame her fear of heights in "Dome Tag" to become the women's leader and bring a one-second advantage into the final round with 14 points over Aisha's 13 points.

It all culminated in "The Showdown." Aisha was tagged by Banshee and Beach Boy, adding 10 seconds to her time, and finished the course after one minute and 14 seconds. Erycka's one-second advantage meant she had to complete the course in less than one minute and 15 seconds.

Erycka finished the course in one minute flat to win $10,000, which she dedicated to underage kids she mentors:

Austin and Thurman closed out the episode with their Showdown. Thurman went first and timed out at 53 seconds, which was enough to defeat Austin's 59-second time and claim $10,000.

Catch Episode 3 of Ultimate Tag on Fox next Wednesday, June 3, at 9 p.m. ET.