Hank Aaron, Mickey Mantle's Signed MLB Contracts to Be Auctioned

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 27, 2020

Outfielder Hank Aaron, poses at batting practice, 1973. (AP Photo)
Associated Press

The vast majority of sports fans will never get to sign a professional contract like Mickey Mantle, Hank Aaron or Whitey Ford did. A few lucky fans will get to own those contracts, however.   

RR Auction is posting a number of signed Major League Baseball contracts for bidding, including those for Mantle, Aaron and Ford. 

Aaron's contract, the bidding for which is expected to exceed $10,000, is particularly noteworthy as he signed it the year he broke Babe Ruth's career home run record. 

From RR Auction:

"Contract, signed 'Henry L. Aaron,' five pages on three adjoining sheets, 8.5 x 11, December 19, 1973. National League uniform player's contract in which Hank Aaron agrees to render 'skilled services as a baseball player during the year 1974' for the Atlanta Braves, for a salary of $220,000. Signed at the conclusion in ink by Hank Aaron, National League President Chub Feeney, and Atlanta Braves owner William Bartholomay." 

Mantle's contract, which he signed in 1953, could go for more than five times as much as Aaron's, which is even more noteworthy because the deal only paid The Mick $17,500 for the season. Adjusted for inflation, the salary is the equivalent of $168,000 in 2020.

In 1963, Mantle was finally given a $100,000 contract, nearly $838,000 in today's money. 

Bidding runs through June 10 on all of the items. 

Video Play Button

Signed contracts for Bob Feller, Rod Carew, Harmon Killebrew, Bob Gibson and Steve Carlton are also available, as well as a Lou Gehrig-signed paystub from 1927. 

Related

    Trevor Bauer Calls Out Scott Boras 😶

    Reds righty rips super-agent Scott Boras on Twitter: ‘Keep your damn personal agenda out of union business’

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Trevor Bauer Calls Out Scott Boras 😶

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Power-Ranking All 30 Managers

    @ZachRymer goes down the list from the rookie skippers to the vets

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Power-Ranking All 30 Managers

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Maddon Regrets Keeping Chapman in So Long in 2016 World Series

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Maddon Regrets Keeping Chapman in So Long in 2016 World Series

    NBC Sports Chicago
    via NBC Sports Chicago

    What MLB Players Bet On: LockyTown Podcast

    • Phillies Pitcher Bud Norris joins the show • Golfing and betting with Trout + Verlander • Team plane cards stories

    MLB logo
    MLB

    What MLB Players Bet On: LockyTown Podcast

    Apple Podcasts
    via Apple Podcasts