Browns' Baker Mayfield Is 'Case Keenum with a Stronger Arm', Colin Cowherd Says

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 27, 2020

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 29: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after throwing a touchdown pass in the second quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)
Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

In case you're wondering if Colin Cowherd has changed his opinion of Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, he hasn't.

During Wednesday's edition of The Herd, Cowherd compared Mayfield to his backup by saying the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner is "Case Keenum with a stronger arm."

This is merely the latest salvo in Cowherd's cold war against the Browns star, which began before Mayfield took a snap in the NFL.

The dynamic has continued well into Mayfield's pro career.

Whether fans agree or disagree with Cowherd's evaluation, there's no question Mayfield fell short of expectations in 2019. He threw for 3,827 yards, 22 touchdowns and 21 touchdowns as Cleveland finished 6-10.

Keenum isn't going to overtake Mayfield for the starting job by Week 1, but he gives the Browns a contingency plan if they feel the offense isn't going in the right direction.

Ultimately, the onus is on Mayfield to prove Cowherd and his critics wrong over the course of the 2020 campaign.

