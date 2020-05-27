Trevor Lawrence, Ja'Marr Chase Top Todd McShay's Early 2021 NFL Draft Rankings

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase are the two best prospects in the 2021 NFL draft class, according to ESPN's Todd McShay.

The draft expert released his early 2021 rankings Wednesday, with the pair of projected future Pro Bowlers leading the way. Lawrence has been seen as a future No. 1 overall pick since his freshman year at Clemson, while Chase burst onto the scene in 2019 as perhaps the most dynamic wideout in college football.

Oregon tackle Penei Sewell, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance round out the top five.



