Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Would Be Great on 'The Bachelor,' ABC's Rob Mills Says

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

If Tua Tagovailoa is struggling to find love, the Miami Dolphins rookie would be welcomed onto ABC's The Bachelor.

Per The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach, Lindsay Jones, Tori McElhaney, Grace Raynor and Chris Vannini, ABC entertainment executive Rob Mills said Tagovailoa "would be great" on the reality series.

Mills also said San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo would be the type of lead the series would want "if we felt he was there for the right reasons."

A number of professional athletes have appeared on The Bachelor over the years. Jesse Palmer was the first former NFL player who starred on the show when he was cast for season five in 2004.

ABC has also cast lesser-known sports figures as contestants on The Bachelorette. Jordan Rodgers, brother of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, is among the most memorable participants on the show.

Rodgers spent two seasons from 2013-14 on NFL practice squads with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dolphins. He won season 12 of The Bachelorette when he proposed to JoJo Fletcher in the finale.



Mills noted he would "never say never" to casting an active NFL player as the bachelor, but the timing could be difficult because being an athlete can be "a year-round job."



Former NFL tight end Colton Underwood, who was a contestant on season 14 of The Bachelorette, told The Athletic he would endorse Garoppolo and former running back Rashad Jennings starring on the series.



Tagovailoa, 22, may not be ready to handle being the lead of a reality series as he prepares to be the face of the franchise for Miami's NFL franchise.

Of course, Tagovailoa didn't have any problem taking over as Alabama's quarterback as a true freshman trailing 13-0 against Georgia in the 2018 College Football Playoff Championship Game. It would be foolish trying to put a limit on how much he can take on.