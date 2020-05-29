Ranking NFL's Top 5 Sleeper Teams for 2020 Season

1 of 5

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Super Bowl odds: 150-1

Oddsmakers aren't high on the Washington Redskins. Their 150-1 Super Bowl odds trail only the Jacksonville Jaguars (250-1) across the entire NFL.

Granted, Washington won only three games last year and picked second in the 2020 draft. But a massive offseason overhaul, including hiring Ron Rivera as head coach and reshaping the front office, could help spark a quick turnaround.

Heading into his second NFL season, quarterback Dwayne Haskins will benefit from more organizational stability. No. 1 wideout Terry McLaurin will have a chance to build on his breakout rookie campaign (58 receptions for 919 yards and seven touchdowns), while Washington added all-purpose weapon Antonio Gibson and Liberty wideout Antonio Gandy-Golden with third- and fourth-round picks, respectively.

Meanwhile, running backs Adrian Peterson and Derrius Guice should take pressure off Haskins in the backfield. While injuries have limited Guice to only five games across his first two seasons, he ripped off an impressive 245 yards and two touchdowns on only 42 carries last year.

But most of all, this is about Washington's wicked front seven on defense. No. 2 overall pick Chase Young is joining Montez Sweat, Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, Matt Ioannidis and Ryan Kerrigan on a front that had 46 sacks last year and now has defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio at the controls.

The Redskins aren't the most appealing sleeper pick, but better coaching and a stable offense not hanging a strong defense out to dry so consistently—plus a softer schedule—makes them a team to watch.