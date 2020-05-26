Video: Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen Dish on Marriage in TikTok Challenge

Joseph Zucker
May 26, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attends the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen provided some insight into their marriage when they took the "Couples Challenge" on TikTok.

Bundchen shared the video on her Instagram page. Among the notable answers, the couple agreed Brady is the more spoiled of the two, "requires more attention," and somehow owns a larger wardrobe despite Bundchen being a supermodel.

Brady and Bundchen were wed in 2009. During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show in April, the three-time NFL MVP revealed they attended counseling to work on some issues in their relationship (h/t People's Claudia Harmata):

"A couple of years ago, she didn't feel like I was doing my part for the family. She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house, and then all of a sudden when the season ended, I'd be like, 'Great, let me get into all of my other business activities. Let me get into my football training,' and she’s sitting there going, 'Well when are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school and do that?'"

Brady said they were subsequently able to find a better balance and remain happily married. He added that Bundchen wrote him a "heartfelt letter" he kept and occasionally returns to as a reminder of their bond.

