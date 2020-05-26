Peyton Manning Won't Rule out Future NFL TV Offers After Turning Down ESPN

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Although he declined the opportunity to enter the broadcast booth for the 2020 season, Peyton Manning remains open to the prospect of becoming a television analyst for NFL games.

The New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported in March that Manning declined an offer from ESPN to join the Monday Night Football team.

During an appearance Tuesday on The Rich Eisen Show, the future Hall of Famer said he "[hasn't] said no forever" and that he has adopted a year-to-year mindset when it comes to a broadcasting career:

"I believe in taking it a year at time; that's kinda what Eli's doing. ... That's what I've tried to do. I don't really have a five-year plan or a 10-year plan. I hear people say that. I loved playing football, I loved everything about it. I've just tried to ease into this second chapter by keeping myself busy, keeping myself stimulated, creating a lot of time for my family and to do some things I haven't had the chance to do."

Manning closed out by saying the transition is "just not in the cards for me right now" but that he "can't really say never forever."

Television executives are searching for the next Tony Romo. Romo was an immediate hit with CBS Sports and just signed an extension that Marchand reported will be worth roughly $17 million annually.

Drew Brees is still an active player, yet Marchand reported in April he already agreed to sign with NBC Sports and serve as an on-screen analyst when he hangs up his cleats.

From the moment he retired after the 2015 season, Manning was bound to be a hot commodity among the networks looking to strengthen their NFL coverage.

Beyond his success on the field, his time as a corporate pitchman and his Saturday Night Live hosting gig in 2007 showed he'd have little trouble working in front of a camera. He has also hosted the ESPN+ shows Detail and Peyton's Places.

Broadcasting may not be Manning's only route to finding work around the NFL, though.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported in May 2019 the New York Jets were considering the 44-year-old for a front-office role. The Jets eventually hired Joe Douglas as their general manager.

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora also reported in November 2017 that Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam had a "strong and sincere" interest in bringing Manning in as a top executive.