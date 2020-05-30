Where Did Past MLB Rookie of the Year Winners Rank on Top Prospect Lists?

0 of 7

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Over the years, MLB Rookie of the Year winners have come from all different prospect profiles.

Ronald Acuna Jr. was the No. 1 prospect in baseball when he took home 2018 NL Rookie of the Year honors, living up to the hype that comes with being placed in that top spot.

Yordan Alvarez and Pete Alonso both began the 2019 season ranked outside of the top 30 prospects in the league, checking in at No. 34 and No. 48 overall.

Jacob deGrom was nowhere to be found on the leaguewide top 100 list at the start of the 2014 season, when he took the league by storm and walked away with the NL hardware.

Ahead, we've taken a closer look at the last 25 years of AL and NL Rookie of the Year winners and where they ranked on the Baseball America Top 100 list at the start of their rookie seasons.

Let's get to it.