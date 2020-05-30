Ranking the Chance Each Rookie QB Is a Week 1 NFL Starter in 2020

1 of 5

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The following quarterbacks were drafted in April, but none of them have a realistic chance to start Week 1 barring one or more injuries.

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers: The dynamics with Love and Aaron Rodgers could cause controversy one day, but that won't be in 2020. Rodgers' contract is practically untradeable, and the conservative Packers also have Tim Boyle on the roster.

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: Franchise quarterback Carson Wentz is the sixth-highest-paid player in the league in terms of average salary.

Jacob Eason, Indianapolis Colts: Indy just signed Philip Rivers to be its starter, and Jacoby Brissett remains on the roster as well.

James Morgan, New York Jets: 2018 No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold remains the man in New York, while David Fales is also on the roster.

Jake Fromm, Buffalo Bills: 2018 No. 7 pick Josh Allen just led the Bills to the playoffs last season, and Matt Barkley and Davis Webb are looming as competition behind him.

Cole McDonald, Tennessee Titans: Coming off a breakout season, Ryan Tannehill became the NFL's ninth-highest-paid player in terms of average salary earlier this offseason. Logan Woodside will likely back him up.

Ben DiNucci, Dallas Cowboys: Even if the Cowboys suddenly lose their patience and trade or release Dak Prescott, they'd turn things over to Andy Dalton.



Tommy Stevens, New Orleans Saints: Drew Brees is Drew Brees, and the Saints also have Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill.

Nate Stanley, Minnesota Vikings: Kirk Cousins has a fresh two-year, $66 million contract extension and is coming off a career year. Sean Mannion figures to back him up.