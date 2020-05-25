Rob Gronkowski, John Cena and Sports World Honor Service Members on Memorial Day

Rob Gronkowski, John Cena and Sports World Honor Service Members on Memorial DayMay 25, 2020
Omar Rawlings/Getty Images
The sports world honored Memorial Day with tributes Monday, and the NFL compiled several messages from players and coaches:
Several notable athletes and coaches paid their respect to service members throughout the day:
Sports teams around the country and the official league accounts also shared messages:
WWE CEO Vince McMahon provided a video tribute going into the weekend:
